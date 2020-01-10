You are here

Home > Real Estate

LA mansion has 21 baths, three kitchens and a US$58m mortgage

There were more than 230 active "super jumbo" mortgages in the US at the end of 2018, according to Corelogic
Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

IN THE foothills of Bel Air rises Billionaire, the aptly-named Los Angeles mega-mansion that for one hot moment was the most expensive home for sale in the US.

Even in this age of ultra-wealth, and in a city with no shortage of expensive homes, this one is over the top: 38,000 square feet of living space, 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, a 40-seat movie theatre, infinity pool with a swim-up bar and a four-lane bowling alley.

It also has an impressive mortgage to match. The new owner - whose identity is hidden behind an LLC - paid US$94 million for the house in October, a generous discount from the US$250 million original asking price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They took out a US$58.2 million, 10-year loan from HSBC Bank USA, according to property records, which would make the monthly payment about US$560,000 at prevailing rates. The mansion is listed as a second home in a document.

SEE ALSO

Property agents, lawyer among 10 to be charged in S$11.4m housing loan cashback scam

It turns out that the super-rich sometimes buy houses like normal people, though everything is on a much larger scale.

When they do borrow, banks are eager to provide credit. But even among jumbo loans this one stands out, exceeding the US$53 million mortgage that Goldman Sachs Group gave celebrities Beyonce and Jay Z in 2017 on their US$88 million Bel Air home.

"With interest rates at historic lows, and if you are Jay Z and Beyonce, you could probably borrow money as low as 2.5 per cent," said Shawn Elliott of NestSeekers International, one of the agents who helped sell Billionaire.

"It probably makes more sense to borrow the money and invest the money they have," he added.

As the rich get richer and the number of firms looking to manage their money swells, the big banks stand apart with their deep balance sheets and ability to provide credit for purchases ranging from art to private jets to super-yachts.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann borrowed tens of millions of dollars from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to buy properties across the country.

He is now looking to sell some of the units that he bought in New York after the office-sharing company pulled its initial public offering and he was forced to step down as chairman and chief executive officer.

Then there is Tesla's Elon Musk, who has taken out several mega-mortgages, including US$61 million from Morgan Stanley on five properties in California.

Despite being worth more than US$29 billion, according the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mr Musk testified in court last month that he is cash poor. There were more than 230 active "super jumbo" mortgages in the US at the end of 2018, according to Corelogic. Three-quarters  BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Developers kicking off 2020 with early launches

Top bid for Irwell Bank Rd plot below expectations

HDB resale flats volume down 3% in December

Infrastructure investors catch the tech bug

WeWork's new leases tank in New York and London

Brooklyn and Queens home sales rise for first time since 2017

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 12:14 AM
Transport

Iran says crash jet tried to turn back; Ukraine probes missile theory

[TEHERAN] The Boeing Co jet that crashed near Teheran on Wednesday tried to turn back after takeoff, Iran revealed...

Jan 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to 19-year high on views of economy

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and...

Jan 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

[DALLAS] Boeing's costs would rise an estimated US$5 billion if pilots need to get simulator training before flying...

Jan 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam meets new China liaison, vows to curb violence

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Beijing's new liaison to the city, Luo Huining, at her...

Jan 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Transport

VW more confident for 2019 unit sales

[FRANKFURT] German car giant Volkswagen on Thursday tweaked its guidance on how many cars it sold in 2019, saying...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly