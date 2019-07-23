You are here

Home > Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 1:33 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

LAKEPOINT Condominium near Jurong Lake District, positioned as Singapore's second Central Business District, has been put up for collective sale via tender with a reserve price of S$640 million, its joint marketing agents SLP International Property Consultants and Strata AMC said on Tuesday.

The property is a five minute-walk from Lakeside MRT station, and is close to shopping malls such as JEM, Westgate, IMM and JCube. It is also near Jurong Innovation District, Jurong Mega Port and Jurong Industrial Park.

The 36-year-old development comprises 304 residential units, ranging from studio apartments to penthouses, and five shop units.

Developed by Jurong Town Corporation and completed in 1983, the 99-year leasehold site at Lakepoint Drive sits on a 52,238 square metres (sq m) site and has a plot ratio of 1.4.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the marketing agents, a pre-application feasibility study shows the site is able to support higher density development based on traffic impact studies. "Interested developers are thus encouraged to explore an intensification of plot ratio for redevelopment of the site," they said.

SLP and Strata AMC said that given its large land size, the property is likely to garner strong interest from established developers locally and overseas. They added that new homes have been in limited supply around the Jurong Lake District," they added in a media release.

The last land sale in the area was in March 2015 of a government land sale site in Jurong West Street 41. The condominium developed on the site, 710-unit Lake Grande, has since been fully sold, said the agents.

The public tender for Lakepoint Condominium will close on Sept 10, 3pm.

Real Estate

Dubai's property slump catches up with the city's finance hub

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

MLT's Q1 DPU edges up 3.5% on enlarged unit base

Frasers Commercial Trust's Q3 DPU flat at 2.4 Singapore cents

ESR-Reit Q2 DPU holds firm at 1.004 Singapore cents

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
2 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Photo 1_Funan.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Joel_Trax.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Retail analytics startup Trax closes US$100m round, makes Singapore unicorn list

Jul 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, FCOT, ESR-Reit, Datapulse, Trendlines, Nico Steel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly