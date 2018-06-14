You are here
Lakeside Apartments owners ask for S$240m
More than 80% of the owners agree to sell their units collectively; tender closes July 24
Singapore
LAKESIDE Apartments is now on the market with a reserve price of S$240 million, becoming the latest development to wade into the collective sale arena.
With more than 80 per cent of the owners at the 134,176 sq ft site in the Jurong Lake District area having agreed to
