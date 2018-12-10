You are here

Landmark Tower buyer continues to seek funds to finance collective sale

ZACD Group aims to raise S$55m by end of Q1, 2019, to pay for its share of the enbloc purchase, says COO
Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
It's hoping to jointly redevelop the site and launch a new condo project in the second half of 2019 at a "low S$2,000 per square foot".
Singapore

ZACD Group has revealed more details about its Landmark Tower purchase in May as it continues to raise funds to finance its stake in the collective sale.

The Singapore wealth management and real estate services company, Sin Soon Lee Realty and MCC Land who are developing

