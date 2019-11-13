You are here

Home > Real Estate

Landsec posts H1 loss on store closures

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

BRITISH property developer Land Securities Group reported a pre-tax loss for the first half, hit by a raft of store closures as retailers face the impact of slack consumer sentiment and the shift to more online selling.

Land Securities, which manages and operates office, retail and leisure segments, is offloading assets to focus on its profit-generating London portfolio, hoping it would offset the impact of a crumbling retail market.

The company, which owns the Bluewater shopping centre in south-east England, pointed to the high number of company voluntary agreements (CVA) by retailers, like its peer Intu Properties last week, and said it expected the trend to continue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Many retailers are closing stores to cut costs and focus on online sales in a tough British economic environment, with Mothercare shutting all its British stores.

SEE ALSO

Credit Suisse warns that US store closings may worsen in 2020

The British economy, hurt by years of uncertainty over its exit from the European Union, is gearing up for a snap poll next month which will decide the nation's future and would also affect UK Plc.

"With a general election next month and the UK's proposed exit from the EU further delayed, we remain alert to market risks. However, Landsec enters the next six months with confidence", chief executive officer Robert Noel said.

The company's EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) net asset value - a key industry metric that reflects the value of a firm's buildings - was down 3.2 per cent to 1,296 pence.

However, Land Securities said its vacancy rates were relatively low.

The FTSE-100 company recorded a loss of £147 million (S$256 million) for the six-month period ended Sept 30, compared with a profit of £42 million, a year earlier. REUTERS

Real Estate

Singapore property portals face double-edged sword in regional expansion

Singapore real estate offers best Asia-Pac bets: report

Eyes on Oxley as Yanlord raises UE cash offer

CDL Q3 net slides 33.7% on impairment losses

UOL Q3 net profit slips 7% to S$80m on lower earnings from development

Oxley reverses year-ago loss with Q1 net profit of S$12.2m

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Brexit’s £61t derivatives spat needs fix now, banks say

[LONDON] The world's biggest banks pressed policy makers to pass an urgent Brexit fix to ensure European traders'...

Nov 13, 2019 12:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy amass record US$121b in tax-sheltered accounts

[NEW YORK] It's better to give than to receive, the saying goes. But to give, receive an immediate tax deduction and...

Nov 12, 2019 11:45 PM
Consumer

Disney+ faces glitches on launch day

[BENGALURU] Consumers complained about glitches in Walt Disney Co's streaming service on Twitter, just hours after...

Nov 12, 2019 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

Setback for India PM's party as financial capital placed under direct rule

[MUMBAI] India's financial capital was plunged into political uncertainty Tuesday after the president imposed direct...

Nov 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

[NEW YORK] US stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly