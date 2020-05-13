You are here

Home > Real Estate

Largest US mall operator to reopen half of retail properties this month

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

SIMON Property Group, the biggest US mall operator, intends to have about half of its over 200 retail properties in the country open within the next week, even as some of its major retail tenants struggle to stay afloat.

The company was forced to temporarily close all its US retail properties in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading it to report over a 20 per cent decline in quarterly profit and scrap its annual forecast.

Simon Property did not disclose the percentage of total rent it had collected in April or May, key figures investors were looking for, as major retail tenants cut or pause monthly rent payments to shore up cash reserves.

Gap, one of Simon Property's biggest tenants, said in April it would save about US$115 million per month by ceasing paying rent for its stores, while several other major retailers in the company's malls are on the brink of collapsing completely.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices gain as US storage fills less rapidly than feared

J Crew and Neiman Marcus both filed for bankruptcy last week, while J C Penney was preparing to do so and close about a quarter of its roughly 850 stores.

Simon Property's chief executive officer David Simon declined to discuss details of negotiations the company is having with tenants over reductions in rent, but hinted at some of the tension in talks.

"The bottom line is we do have a contract and we do expect to get paid," he said.

Net income attributable to Simon Property's shareholders fell 20.2 per cent to US$437.6 million, or US$1.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts had expected earnings of US$1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Mr Simon also said it suspended or eliminated more than US$1 billion of capital expenditure meant for redevelopment and new construction projects.

The company said it had already re-opened 77 retail properties in regions where the lockdown restrictions had eased.

Health experts have warned that reopening parts of the economies and public places too quickly may cause a new wave of Covid-19 infections, but Simon Property's CEO is confident that his malls would reopen safely. "Unless you have science, don't blame our openings on an increase in that community's Covid-19," Mr Simon, who sits on US President Donald Trump's advisory council tasked to help decide how to reopen the US economy, said.

The company also said that it will still declare a second-quarter dividend and expects to pay out 100 per cent of its taxable income in 2020 in cash. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Cromwell Reit sees logistics rents up 22% in Q1

CDL sells more homes but achieves lower sales value in Q1

Aims Apac Reit cuts Q4 DPU by 27.3% to conserve cash amid pandemic

Singapore April condo resale volume tumbles 57.3%: SRX Property

Nine multi-storey carpark rooftops in Singapore to be converted to urban farms

Park Hotels closes in on US$500m junk bond sale

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.