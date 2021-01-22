You are here

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Lazada and its parent Alibaba signed up for 140,000 sq ft at 5One Central in Bras Basah Road. Seen here is an artist's impression of what it would look like after its refurbishment is done by the end of Q3.
Singapore

DESPITE the challenges to office leasing demand amid the recession and the work-from-home trend during this pandemic, one can still count on e-commerce and tech players for some good news.

Lazada and its parent Alibaba Group have signed up for 140,000 sq ft at 5One...

