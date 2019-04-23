You are here

Home > Real Estate

Le Arc Apartment in another en bloc sale bid at lower S$18.5m price

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 3:55 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

le arc.JPG
Le Arc Apartment currently consists of a four-storey block with a total of 12 units, but the new development could potentially yield 22 to 25 apartment units.
PHOTO: ERA REALTY NETWORK

FREEHOLD property Le Arc Apartment off Geyland Road is up for collective sale again, with the owners now expecting a minimum offer of S$18.5 million, marketing agent ERA Realty Network announced on Tuesday.

The price translates to around S$847 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), or S$792 psf ppr inclusive of the 7 per cent bonus balcony area and estimated development charges of S$150,000.

If the en bloc goes through, each unit’s owner is expected to take home sale proceeds of S$1.6 million to S$1.8 million.

Previously, the owners had expected higher offers in the range of S$20-22 million during an October 2018 en bloc attempt for the property situated at 6, Lorong 26 Geylang.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The property sits on a 7,859.9 sq ft site zoned for residential use, with a gross plot ratio of 2.8 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2014 Master Plan. It also has an allowable height of 8 storeys, subject to URA confirmation.

Le Arc consists of a four-storey block with a total of 12 apartment units. The new development could potentially yield 22 to 25 apartment units.

The tender for the property closes on May 8 at 3.30pm.

Real Estate

Frasers Property JV expects sale of last 3 retail assets in Sydney project to fetch over A$170m

CapitaLand sells self-storage business StorHub for S$179.5m

New York mayor targets classic skyscrapers with Green New Deal

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

GuocoLand to redefine office leasing at Guoco Midtown

Mapletree Industrial Trust reports Q4 DPU of 3.08 Singapore cents

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hdb_230419_87.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation inches up in March, core inflation eases marginally

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

lwx_hyflux_230419_60.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux applies for 3-month debt moratorium extension, hit with fresh US$65m in claims

StorHub Hougang.JPG
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand sells self-storage business StorHub for S$179.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening