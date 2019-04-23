You are here
Le Arc Apartment in another en bloc sale bid at lower S$18.5m price
FREEHOLD property Le Arc Apartment off Geyland Road is up for collective sale again, with the owners now expecting a minimum offer of S$18.5 million, marketing agent ERA Realty Network announced on Tuesday.
The price translates to around S$847 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), or S$792 psf ppr inclusive of the 7 per cent bonus balcony area and estimated development charges of S$150,000.
If the en bloc goes through, each unit’s owner is expected to take home sale proceeds of S$1.6 million to S$1.8 million.
Previously, the owners had expected higher offers in the range of S$20-22 million during an October 2018 en bloc attempt for the property situated at 6, Lorong 26 Geylang.
The property sits on a 7,859.9 sq ft site zoned for residential use, with a gross plot ratio of 2.8 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2014 Master Plan. It also has an allowable height of 8 storeys, subject to URA confirmation.
Le Arc consists of a four-storey block with a total of 12 apartment units. The new development could potentially yield 22 to 25 apartment units.
The tender for the property closes on May 8 at 3.30pm.