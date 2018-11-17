Lease Buyback Scheme extension details ready in early-2019: Lawrence Wong

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE details of the Lease Buyback Scheme's (LBS) extension to all HDB flats should be ready by early-2019, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Friday.
The announcement that the LBS would be extended to cover five-room and larger flats was made in August
