Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CASUARINA Properties, controlled by the Lee Foundation and members of the Lee family, has sold 11 landed homes on 25,054 sq ft of freehold land at the Haig Road/Haig Lane corner for S$32.8 million.
Located opposite Tanjong Katong Secondary School, the District 15 plot can...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes