Lendlease names MD for data centre business

PROPERTY and infrastructure group Lendlease has appointed Sam Lee as managing director of data centres. He will be responsible for leading Lendlease Data Centre Partners, a US$1 billion joint venture which invests in data centres in the Asia-Pacific region. The joint venture with an institutional investor was launched in July 2019.

With two decades of experience in the corporate real estate and asset management sectors under his belt, the Singapore-based Mr Lee will also oversee the sourcing and development of new data centres. He will have the flexibility to acquire existing data centre assets across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, China and Japan, the group said in a statement on Monday.

Prior to Lendlease, Mr Lee headed Global Switch's Singapore operations as managing director. He managed data centre Global Switch Tai Seng, which has direct access to multiple major international cable systems. He also oversaw the development of Global Switch's second data centre in Woodlands.

Mr Lee was also formerly director of asset management at global data centre provider Digital Realty.

Lendlease's chief executive for Asia Tony Lombardo said the group is committed to the data centre sector over the long term. Mr Lee's expertise would greatly augment the group's integrated capability across development, construction and investment to drive Lendlease's data centre strategy, he added.