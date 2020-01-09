You are here

Home > Real Estate

Lennar's 2020 home sales to go above estimates as lower prices boost demand

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

LENNAR Corporation on Wednesday forecast 2020 home sales in the US above analysts' estimates, encouraged by strong demand on the back of lower home prices and mortgage rates. Its shares rose 3 per cent.

The country's No. 2 homebuilder said it expects to deliver between 54,000 and 55,000 homes in 2020. Analysts on average were expecting 53,954 unit sales, going by Institutional Brokers Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv.

Lennar also forecast full-year gross margins to be in the range of 20.5 to 21.0 per cent, above analysts' estimates of 20.30 per cent; it added that it was reducing its construction spend and that labour and raw material costs remained relatively flat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US housing market has been steadily rising, driven by the Federal Reserve's three interest rate cuts last year, pushing down mortgage rates from multi-year highs in 2018.

SEE ALSO

Manhattan home sales see smallest decline in two years

"During the fourth quarter, the basic underlying housing market fundamentals of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remained favourable," Lennar chief executive Rick Beckwitt said in a statement.

The company topped estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue, selling 16,420 homes in the quarter, up from 14,154 homes a year ago. The average price fell 6.7 per cent to US$393,000.

Orders, which indicate future demand, rose 23.4 per cent to 13,089 homes in the quarter.

Sales of new US single-family homes rose in November; in December, confidence among homebuilders hit levels last seen in June 1999.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$674.3 million, or US$2.13 per share, in the quarter ended Nov 30, from US$796.1 million, or US$2.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 per cent to US$6.97 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.90 per share on revenue of US$6.55 billion. REUTERS

Real Estate

Elite Commercial Reit to lodge prospectus next week

China's super rich make their money from real estate

JLL hires ex-CBRE veteran as head of valuation and advisory services for S-E Asia

Disney faces pressure to help ease Hong Kong's housing crisis

California drafts law in fresh bid to raise housing density

The coolest architecture on Earth is in Antarctica

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Daimler pledges that cost cuts today will fund the cars of tomorrow

[FRANKFURT] Daimler AG's investment in future technologies such as electric cars and self-driving software is taking...

Jan 8, 2020 11:50 PM
Banking & Finance

British watchdog tells bosses to end bad behaviour in insurance

[LONDON] Britain's markets watchdog has told the bosses of commercial insurance companies to stamp out bad behaviour...

Jan 8, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

[PARIS] India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central...

Jan 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 202,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies ramped up hiring in the final month of 2019, posting the biggest gain in eight...

Jan 8, 2020 10:58 PM
Transport

Boeing crash probe protocol seen hampered by Iran-US tensions

[PARIS] There are clear international rules governing investigations into air crashes, but in the case of Wednesday'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly