Lian Beng bags S$65m construction contract

LIAN Beng Group has secured a contract worth about S$65 million to construct a building starting Sept 10 through its wholly-owned unit, Deenn Engineering, it said on Wednesday evening in a Singapore Exchange filing.

This brings the construction order book for Lian Beng to S$1.29 billion as at Aug 29, 2018.

The contract period is 24 months and it is expected to have a positive financial impact on the net tangible asset per share and earning per share of the group for the current financial year ending May 31, 2019.

Lian Beng's shares closed at S$0.525 on Wednesday, before it made the announcement.