Lim Kay Tong, siblings sell bungalow for S$43m

2021 GCB sales off to a good start with at least 7 caveats lodged in Jan; 2020 saw total of 45 transactions with value up 35% to S$1.05 billion
Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Actors Lim Kay Tong and Lim Kay Siu and their sister, Irene, are selling their home in King Albert Park - on freehold land of 35,482 sq ft - for S$43.35 million.
Singapore

AFTER chalking up a 35 per cent increase in transaction value to S$1.05 billion last year, Singapore's Good Class Bungalow (GCB) market is off to a good start in 2021.

Caveats for at least seven transactions have been lodged so far this month totalling S$218 million in...

