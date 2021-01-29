Lim Kay Tong, siblings sell bungalow for S$43m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AFTER chalking up a 35 per cent increase in transaction value to S$1.05 billion last year, Singapore's Good Class Bungalow (GCB) market is off to a good start in 2021.
Caveats for at least seven transactions have been lodged so far this month totalling S$218 million in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes