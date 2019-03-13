Lippo Karawaci unveils US$1b funding plan, new management team

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INDONESIAN real estate developer Lippo Karawaci (LPKR) has secured US$1.01 billion in funding via a rights issue and asset divestments which will be used partly to pare debt, while putting in place a new management team under a broader transformation programme.
LPKR has
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg