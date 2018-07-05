You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
8M Real Estate is paying S$37m for 29-room freehold property in Little India
Singapore
WANDERLUST Hotel along Dickson Road in the Little India Conservation Area, is changing hands.
A company linked to Loh Lik Peng, founder of hotel and restaurant group Unlisted Collection, is selling the freehold four-storey conserved building for S$37 million. The building
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg