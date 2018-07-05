You are here

Home > Real Estate
BT EXCLUSIVE

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

8M Real Estate is paying S$37m for 29-room freehold property in Little India
Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Following the completion of the transaction in a few months, Mr Loh's Unlisted Collection will continue operating the 29-room Wanderlust Hotel.
PHOTO: WANDERLUST HOTEL

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
19 Hongkong Street located in the CBD has been put on the market for S$18m.
PHOTO: JLL

Singapore

WANDERLUST Hotel along Dickson Road in the Little India Conservation Area, is changing hands.

A company linked to Loh Lik Peng, founder of hotel and restaurant group Unlisted Collection, is selling the freehold four-storey conserved building for S$37 million. The building

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's growth should hold steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief

Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Net increase of 7,800 jobs in financial industry in last 2 years: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening