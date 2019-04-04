London backs plans for 'tulip' tower to bloom over city

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
PLANS to build a glass viewing tower perched 1,000 feet above London on a slender tower shaped like a tulip have been approved by the local authority.
The building is expected to be western Europe's second-tallest tower when it is complete, beaten only by the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg