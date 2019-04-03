You are here

Home > Real Estate

London backs plans for "Tulip" tower to bloom over the city

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 12:03 AM

[LONDON] Plans to build a glass viewing tower perched 1,000 feet above London on a slender tower shaped like a tulip have been approved by the local authority.

The building is expected to be western Europe's second-tallest tower when it is complete, beaten only by the nearby "Shard" building.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union in 2016 initially cast a pall over London's property market but the plans to build the Tulip have been seen as vote of confidence in the city.

Planning authorities in the City of London's finance district recommended the building - which gets its nickname because it has a thin stalk topped by a glass bulb - should be granted planning permission at a meeting on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The approval came despite criticism that the building, designed by Foster and Partners, would interrupt views of the Tower of London, and concerns from London City airport that it would interfere with radar coverage.

"After a lengthy and robust debate, the committee agreed to approve this truly unique visitor attraction," said Planning Committee Chairman Chris Hayward.

Financed by the Brazilian billionaire Jacob Safra, the building comprises a glass viewing platform, rotating pods on the outside and an education centre. Construction is likely to begin next year and finish in 2025.

For centuries, St Paul's cathedral, rebuilt by architect Sir Christopher Wren in the 17th century, was the tallest structure in London but the skyline now is changing fast.

There are more than 541 buildings of 20 storeys or more in the pipeline in London, according to a survey earlier this year by New London Architecture, an independent organisation.

Critics say the City is becoming increasingly cluttered by glass-and-metal towers with nicknames like the walkie-talkie or the cheesegrater that have little architectural interest and that dwarf historic landmarks.

Some projects have faced fierce opposition from residents and groups such as the Skyline Campaign, which is supported by architects, historians, engineers and others who feel London's character and heritage is under threat from skyscrapers.

REUTERS

Real Estate

BofA pledges US$5b for affordable housing in 5-year effort

Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

HDB resale prices down 0.3% in Q1

Australia home prices down in March; pace of decline slows

These luxury Hong Kong homes are fully furnished; all you need is US$75m

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening