You are here

Home > Real Estate

London's stockpile of unsold homes jumps almost 50% to record

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 1:30 PM

[LONDON] London's stock of completed but unsold homes has surged by almost half this year as Brexit uncertainty and affordability issues dog the housing market.

The number in the capital jumped to 2,374 units as of Sept 30, the most on record and up from 1,595 at the end of 2017, according to data compiled by Molior London. The borough with the biggest stockpile is Wandsworth, an area that borders the River Thames, followed by Croydon, an outer borough in the south of the city.

"Some of this excess has built up because it's the wrong product at the wrong pricing for what people want to, and can afford to buy," said Tim Craine, founder of the property research firm. "For the rest, it's a case of bad timing due to the lull in the market that's come about due to Brexit."

Sales for properties in London and its commuter belt in southern England are drying up as high prices, uncertainty over the economy and tax rises make buyers cautious or unable to get on the property ladder. It now takes the average Londoner 14.5 times their annual salary to purchase a home, the highest multiple ever, according to Hometrack.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Refinancing risk in Asia to 'remain low and manageable' over next 5 years: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening