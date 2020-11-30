Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE proportion of loss-making residential transactions in the secondary market has eased in recent months after climbing in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, although some analysts say the situation may bear monitoring as policy stimulus and support measures progressively...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes