You are here
Low Keng Huat buys 3 plots in Cairnhill for S$100m
19,800 sq ft site is zoned for residential use
Singapore
SINGAPORE-listed property developer Low Keng Huat on Thursday said its subsidiary Glopeak Development has entered into an agreement for the purchase of 67 Cairnhill Road and two adjacent plots - lots 836C and 844T of Town Subdivision 27 - for S$100 million.
The freehold
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg