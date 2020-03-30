You are here

Loyang industrial site up for sale at S$8.8m guide price

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 12:02 PM
AN industrial site at 32 Loyang Crescent is up for sale via expression of interest, with owners seeking offers in the region of S$8.8 million, exclusive marketing agent JLL said on Monday.

The asset, situated within the Loyang industrial estate, has a total gross floor area of around 36,902 square feet (sq ft). It sits on a 45,439 sq ft site with a plot ratio of 2.5 and a remaining tenure of about 31 years.

JLL said there is untapped gross floor area of 76,697 sq ft for the property as it is only currently built up to a 0.81 plot ratio.

The site is zoned "Business 2" (B2) for heavy industrial use, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019.

The asset consists of a two-storey main building with a four-storey extension annexed behind. It also has two entrances and houses production spaces with cranes, warehousing and ancillary offices which are in operational status.

The industrial property is accessible via Tampines Expressway and Pan-Island Expressway. It is also well-supported by eateries and amenities in the area.

Nicholas Ng, JLL senior director of capital markets, said the site's long lease, coupled with a ready-to-move-in facility, will be attractive for end users searching for a place for operation and future expansion.

As the asset is near the Loyang offshore supply base and Changi Airport, it will be a good fit for logistics companies that wish to establish a base in Loyang, or businesses requiring a "B2" zoning to operate, JLL noted.

The seller is a supplier of heavy equipment and spares which serves the oil and gas industry.

The expression of interest exercise will close at 3pm on May 13.

