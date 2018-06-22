Malaysia to inject RM2.8b to complete 1MDB-linked financial district

More than RM3 billion was diverted from KL's TRX City project to pay debts of scandal- plagued 1MDB.

MALAYSIA said on Thursday that it will provide up to RM2.8 billion (S$950.4 million) to complete an integrated financial district from which more than RM3 billion was diverted to pay debts of scandal-plagued 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the decision will "help allay concerns" of local and foreign investors on the fate of the TRX City project in Kuala Lumpur. It includes nearly-complete Exchange 106, which will be the tallest building in South-east Asia.

The TRX City case is an example of how 1MDB used money that was intended for a venture to instead repay debts "not related to the project", Mr Lim told a news conference.

The minister said that since 2012, Malaysia's government extended advances and transfers, and bought land from TRX City for a total amount of RM3.69 billion.

Of that, RM3.07 billion was "misappropriated" by 1MDB, mainly for 1MDB loan repayments, he said.

Just months from completion, the 492-metre skyscraper Exchange 106 is one of only a few mega-projects cleared by Malaysia's new government, which has pledged to review deals struck by the previous administration of former prime minister Najib Razak.

Mr Lim said that TRX City has sold parcels of land to Mulia Property Development, which is building the landmark Exchange 106, and also to HSBC and Affin Bank.

Australian real estate firm Lendlease also has a contract to build a lifestyle hub which will include a hotel and a shopping mall. REUTERS