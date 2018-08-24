You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mandarin Oriental hits South America amid push to open new hotels

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Santiago, Chile

MANDARIN Oriental is opting for the safe bet over the big bet in South America. The luxury hotel operator is bypassing Sao Paulo, the region's cultural and financial hub, in favour of the relatively sedate Santiago.

The Chilean capital may not have the glitzy appeal of the Brazilian metropolis - and the rich travellers that go with it - but it also doesn't have the crime.

Santiago's calm was the biggest factor when Mandarin Oriental International looked to Latin America, country manager Ignacio Rodriguez said in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Now, the Hong Kong-based hotel chain is working at full speed to refurbish a hotel previously operated by Hyatt for an early 2019 launch. The property, which has 310 guest rooms and 23 suites, will be rebranded as a Mandarin Oriental.

The company plans to open its second location in the country in 2020 in the coastal city of Vina del Mar.

It's part of the strategy set by the group's chief executive officer James Riley, who plans to double the number of locations around the world for the group's properties.

Latin America is an obvious region for growth, he said.

In the year to date, Mandarin's shares are up 3 per cent, outperforming a 5 per cent loss in the same period for the FTSE Straits Times Consumer Services Index.

Chile is becoming an ever-more attractive location for the region's luxury market as disposable incomes grow.

A case in point: Rolls-Royce Cars has only two dealerships in South America. One is in Sao Paulo, and the other, in Santiago.

Chile's association of luxury goods, which includes brands such as automakers Bentley, BMW and Infiniti, cruise company Crystal Cruises, watchmaker Omega and shoe brand Salvatore Ferragamo under it, reported that sales grew 9 per cent last year to US$654 million, the La Tercera newspaper reported.

Chile also has low crime levels in its favour, with a murder rate of 3.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest in South America to Venezuela's 56 and Brazil's 30, according to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The hotel industry is booming in Chile. Occupancy rates went up to 68 per cent last year, the highest in the region, said Deloitte.

Buenos Aires has an occupancy rate of 59 per cent. By country, Brazil has 53 per cent, Peru is at 64 per cent and Colombia at 57 per cent.

Prices in Santiago have trended lower, thanks to online services such as Airbnb, but with those high occupancy rates above 60 per cent in the last four years, the industry is betting on more growth.

Deloitte said 22 new hotels are under construction in Santiago, adding more than 4,000 new beds by 2022.

Mandarin is betting on its brand recognition and attention to service to attract clients, Mr Rodriguez said.

"Fewer hotels are offering something as simple as leaving your shoes out of the room and having them polished by the next day for free, or sending a shirt to ironing and if staff notice a missing button, having it immediately fixed," he added. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Singaporeans spent US$4.6b in cross-border real estate transactions

Goldman in sell-and-leaseback deal for its London office

Brexit-bound London beats global rivals to lure real estate cash

Ho Bee Land to buy London property with HSBC green loan

Editor's Choice

Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening