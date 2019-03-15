You are here

Home > Real Estate

Manhattan apartments get more costly, even in dead of winter

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 12:04 AM

doc74h7yi2wdjc1ldd3fgha_doc74gafa0fiawiminhooc.jpg
The year is off to a good start for Manhattan apartment landlords, who have been able to increase rents, offer fewer incentives and retain tenants.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The year is off to a good start for Manhattan apartment landlords, who have been able to increase rents, offer fewer incentives and retain tenants.

In February, the median rent with the value of concessions factored in climbed 4.1 per cent from a year earlier to US$3,297, appraiser Miller Samuel Inc and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate said in a report Thursday. Rents also rose in January.

Landlords also offered fewer deal sweeteners for a second straight month, following 43 months of increases. The share of new leases with incentives, which averaged 1.2 months of free rent, dropped to 42 per cent from 48 per cent a year earlier.

New signings fell for a fourth time as landlords succeeded at getting renters to renew rather than move. February's new leases totaled 3,443, down 11 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The vacancy rate tightened to 1.81 per cent from 2.29 per cent.

Landlords are able to charge more and grant fewer incentives at least partly thanks to the turbulent sales market, according to Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel. Would-be buyers are camping out in their apartments, creating more competition among new renters in search of a deal.

In its own report Thursday, brokerage Citi Habitats said the Soho and Tribeca area had the borough's priciest rents last month, with a median of US$5,695. Washington Heights was the least-expensive neighbourhood at US$2,250. Below 96th Street, the cheapest rents were on the Upper East Side, where the median was US$3,400.

In northwest Queens, a jump in new studio-apartment leases dragged down rents for the first time in four months. The median, including concessions, fell 1.1 per cent to US$2,685, Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman said.

Brooklyn rents climbed for a third month, to a median of US$2,784. Just 45 per cent of new leases came with incentives, down from 48 per cent a year earlier.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

US new home sales fall more than expected in January

PropNex proposes to authorities a revision of cooling measures

Co-living company Hmlet partners BS Shenton to lease Lumiere condominium units

Sim Lian to open mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Qatar Cabinet approves foreigner property rule

Claremont Hotel back on market with lower asking price

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
4 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
5 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening