You are here

Home > Real Estate

Manhattan luxury-home buyers are back, lured by deep discounts

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

CONTRACTS to buy Manhattan luxury homes are faring well even in the pandemic, with more deals signed in the past three months than in the same period last year.

There were 227 contracts for homes priced at US$4 million or more from Sept 1 to Dec 6, showed a report on Monday by brokerage Olshan Realty. A year ago, there were 219.

Rising stock portfolios and deep discounts on some of Manhattan's most exclusive homes are luring buyers back to the luxury market, even as New York remains largely shuttered due to Covid-19. Low mortgage rates are an added motivator, along with consumer optimism that vaccines will be available soon, said the report.

"Many of the buyers are New Yorkers, who obviously believe in the city's eventual recovery," Donna Olshan, president of the luxury brokerage, wrote in the report.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last week's biggest deal was a resale of a 58th-floor condo at One57, the Billionaires' Row tower that touched off Manhattan's luxurydevelopment boom a decade ago. The 416-square-metre apartment, on the market since March, was last listed at US$22.25 million.

That is at least 35 per cent less than what the seller paid in 2014, though the actual sale price would not be known until the deal closes.

"It's a tough deal for the seller, but a great deal on the buy side," Ryan Serhant, the broker representing the purchaser, said in Olshan's report.

Last week's second-biggest contract was for a full-floor unit at the Benson, a condo project under construction on Madison Avenue near 80th Street on the Upper East Side. The 15th-storey apartment found a buyer who agreed to pay the full asking price of US$14.15 million, said Miki Naftali, chief executive officer of the developer, Naftali Group.

Sales started at the Benson in September, just as well-heeled buyers who had retreated to country homes across the Untied States were starting to become interested again in city living, he said.

"I hear from more and more people who moved to the Hamptons, Connecticut or New Jersey, that they are eager to come back," Mr Naftali said. "Some of them are starting to be bored where they live."

Others coming to look at the project are people who at last were able to sell their lavish homes in suburbs like Greenwich, Connecticut, and are free to make the move to Manhattan, he said.

Including last week's deal, four of the Benson's 15 units have gone into contract - all at the asking price, including a penthouse listed at US$35 million, Mr Naftali said.

In the same three-month period in 2018, there were 260 signed deals at US$4 million or more, Olshan's data showed. In 2017, there were 308. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore is most expensive city in South-east Asia for fitting out offices

Spectre of forever-empty offices and malls haunts commercial mortgage backed securities

Mountbatten Road residential site for sale with S$13m guide price

Malaysia's state-owned Felda to take over palm plantation giant FGV

Singapore is most expensive South-east Asia city for fitting out offices

Manhattan luxury-home buyers come back, lured by deep discounts

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 12:22 AM
Technology

More work needed on Astra/Oxford vaccine trials

[LONDON] AstraZeneca and Oxford University have more work to do to confirm whether their Covid-19 vaccine can be 90...

Dec 9, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

Mercedes sells French car plant to billionaire Ratcliffe's Ineos

[FRANKFURT] Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos agreed to buy a French car plant from Daimler, helping the Mercedes-Benz maker...

Dec 8, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Tata, Mistry spar over a US$13b valuation difference

[NEW DELHI] A US$13 billion valuation mismatch is setting the stage for the next round of clash between the Tata...

Dec 8, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 productivity revised to 4.6% rate

[WASHINGTON] US worker productivity increased strongly in the third quarter, though the pace of growth was likely...

Dec 8, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

Apple could block apps that don't comply with new privacy feature

[STOCKHOLM] Apple threatened on Tuesday to remove apps from its widely-used App Store if they don't comply with an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Tesla raising up to US$5b in third share sale this year

More work needed on Astra/Oxford vaccine trials

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for