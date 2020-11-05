You are here

Home > Real Estate

Manhattan's cheaper co-ops spark some demand in slow market

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 2:03 PM

[NEW YORK] At a time when demand for most Manhattan apartments is still declining, there was an exception last month: cheap co-ops.

Contracts to buy co-op units for US$500,000 to US$999,000 jumped 12 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report on Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In the range of US$1 million to US$1.99 million, pending purchases climbed 9.9 per cent. The annual increases were the first for co-op contracts at any price point in data going back to May.

It's a small sign of life for the Manhattan market in the Covid era, when a rush to buy suburban homes has outstripped demand for apartments in New York's costliest borough. Now, entry-level buyers who see a future in the city are sensing a chance to get a place at a discount. They're zeroing in on co-ops, where units are older and cheaper and whose owners might be primed to make a deal.

"That's what's getting the first look," said Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel. "We're not seeing the same upswing in the condo market in those same price points."

For Manhattan condos across all price levels, contracts fell 28 per cent in October from a year earlier, according to the report.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With the city's workers mostly still telecommuting, buyer interest in the outer boroughs, the suburbs and vacation-home markets has continued to surge.

In Brooklyn, co-op contracts jumped 74 per cent last month from a year earlier, while condo deals rose 53 per cent. Pending purchases of single-family homes doubled in the Hamptons and climbed 51 per cent in Westchester County.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise for fourth month in October: SRX

Seoul rises to Asia real estate leader after controlling Covid

Vornado pares back price goals for towers it owns with Trump

Fitch downgrades LMIRT to BB- on prolonged weak financial metrics

Manulife US Reit occupancy drops to 94.3% on known expiries, slowdown in new leasing

CapitaLand, SP Group and Sembcorp to explore green data centres

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 01:47 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS sees 'episodic corporate stress' in portfolio; Q3 net profit down 20%

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said that the bank is seeing "some episodic corporate stress" in its portfolio,...

Nov 5, 2020 01:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Yuan rebounds as Biden's White House chances raise trade truce hopes

[SHANGHAI] The yuan rebounded on Thursday as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised...

Nov 5, 2020 01:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIAEC to 'hold' on slower MRO unit recovery

DBS Group Research has downgraded SIA Engineering (SIAEC) to "hold" from "buy" with a lowered target price of S$1.60...

Nov 5, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

Marks & Spencer Singapore opens new store amid concern over Robinsons' sister brands

MARKS & Spencer (M&S) Singapore has opened a new outlet at Waterway Point, amid the impending winding-up of...

Nov 5, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales

SINGAPORE retail sales fell 10.8 per cent year on year in September, reversing the previous two months' trend of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for