You are here

Home > Real Estate

Manhattan's tallest condo joins swamped luxury market

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

ON PAPER, it's the most expensive condo tower in the United States, and at 1,550 feet above Manhattan, it's also the Western Hemisphere's tallest.

Extell Development is building Central Park Tower, the firm's ultra-luxury follow-up to One57, the Billionaires' Row skyscraper that touched off the city's high-end construction boom - and set the stage for the market's current slowdown.

Costly condos are not "flying off the shelves like One57 did when we started six or seven years ago, when we were the only game in town", Gary Barnett, president of Extell, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "There's certainly much more competition."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's well-heeled condo investors have a lot of inventory to choose from in Manhattan. These days, they are not in a hurry to close a deal, especially for the priciest units.

Billionaires' Row, the Midtown corridor known for its concentration of new ultra-luxury towers, saw the biggest decline in the value of contracts signed in the second quarter, according to a report by Core.

The median price of pending purchases dropped 91 per cent from a year earlier to US$5.14 million, the brokerage said.

At their current listed prices, Central Park Tower's 179 apartments have a combined value of more than US$4 billion, making it the most expensive condo project in the country, by Extell's estimates.

Listings made public on the property's website include a US$63 million five-bedroom apartment with 7,074 square feet of space. Less pricey offerings include a two-bedroom unit for US$6.9 million.

Mr Barnett declined to say how many condos have found buyers since sales began last year at the building, which topped out in August and has a Nordstrom store at its base that's set to open next month.

Individually, said Mr Barnett, the apartments are a bargain compared with a neighbourhood competitor, Vornado's 220 Central Park South, where Citadel founder Ken Griffin set a national price record with his US$238 million purchase.

On a per-square-foot basis, Central Park Tower's condos are priced about 15 per cent lower, Mr Barnett estimates. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Saudi prince must pay Trump Organization US$1.8m in rent

Tokyo's famed Okura Hotel gets makeover ahead of 2020 Olympic Games

More than 90% of 300 Avenue South Residence units launched on first day sold

Australian mining towns posting strongest house price growth

Digitalising built-environment sector 'can attract the young to it'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_ABGARY_3882976.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

Old-School Newsman

Must Read

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_HACKER_3886192.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Fewer suspicious transactions but more intelligence gleaned from data: CAD report

nz_hughlim_070920.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Technology

Digitalising built-environment sector 'can attract the young to it'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly