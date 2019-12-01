You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mapletree announces closing of Australian private trust of A$654m in fund equity

Sun, Dec 01, 2019 - 8:26 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

MAPLETREE Investments has succcessfully closed a new Australian private commercial trust at about A$654 million (S$608 million) in total fund equity.

MASCOT Private Trust (MASCOT) is fully invested at closing and owns 10 Grade A office assets that are strategically located in key Australian gateway cities - Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth - with a total asset value of about A$1.4 billion.

The trust, which is targeting 12 per cent internal rate of return, will be managed by Mapletree Real Estate Advisors , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, which in turn is fully owned by Temasek Holdings.

Mapletree Investments will retain a 27 per cent stake in MASCOT to align with investor interest. This is akin to its approach with other sponsored private funds such as Mapletree Global Student Accommodation Private Trust, Mapletree US & EU Logistics Private Trust and its four Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 27 per cent interest in MASCOT includes directors and senior management's stakes.

SEE ALSO

Mapletree Investments supports Singapore Bird Race

Mapletree Investments' group chief executive officer, Hiew Yoon Khong, said: "The successful closing of MASCOT is a testament to the strong confidence that investors have in Mapletree's fund management and real estate capabilities. The syndication of MASCOT is in line with the group's business model, which includes being an active capital manager in both the public and private markets that constantly seeks opportunities to structure attractive investment products for a wide spectrum of investors.

"Going forward, we will continue to originate investment products and syndicate new funds to grow our capital management business and fulfil the demand of our investors."

MASCOT, which has a term of five years with provision for two extensions of one year each, attracted a range of institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, regional banks and corporates as well as high net worth and family office investors.

With a total net lettable area of about 160,000 square metres, the portfolio's occupancy stands at 94 per cent. The tenant pool comprises reputable occupiers from well-diversified industries such as the technology, media and telecom, government as well as mining, oil and gas, Mapletree said in its release issued on Sunday.

Australia has strong economic growth, a buoyant labour market and a highly transparent regulatory system, it added.

Said Mr Hiew: "The strong property and economic fundamentals are what attracted Mapletree's entry into Australia in 2014. With limited supply of quality Grade A office assets in the pipeline, rents are expected to grow over the medium term. The group is optimistic regarding the performance of its investments in Australia and will continue to grow its footprint there, including expanding our portfolio of logistics assets."

MASCOT's total return target of 12 per cent represents both a yield plus growth opportunity from a strong, fully-invested and income-generating portfolio. The trust will make distributions on a semi-annual basis in Australian dollars.

The closing of MASCOT follows a series of other European and US funds in the logistics and student accommodation sectors Mapletree has syndicated over the past two years.

Real Estate

Cromwell E-Reit completes acquisition of Italy property for 17.7m euros

Hong Kong home prices down for 5th straight month in October

London landlords could rally 10% as Brexit uncertainty clears up, says Morgan Stanley

Italy's Cavalli rescued by Dubai's Damac chairman

Reits (November 30-December 1, 2019)

Hong Kong's private home prices fall for 5th straight month in October

BREAKING

Dec 1, 2019 05:07 PM
Government & Economy

MOF seeks views, suggestions for Budget 2020

AHEAD of Singapore's Budget, which is slated to be unveiled in February, the Ministry of Finance is seeking the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly