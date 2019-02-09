You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mapletree reported to be selling HK office property for HK$8.6b

Mapletree declines to comment on the sale of this and Shanghai disposals; it lately bought building in US
Sat, Feb 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20190209_YOMAPLE9_3691383.jpg
Mapletree Bay Point in Kowloon East was Mapletree's first office development in Hong Kong. Its development cost was in 2014 estimated at HK$6 billion.
PHOTO: MAPLETREE WEBSITE

Singapore

MAPLETREE Investments is said to have sold Mapletree Bay Point, its prime office property in Hong Kong, to private equity firm PAG for HK$8.58 billion (S$1.48 billion).

A report by real estate intelligence firm Mingtiandi said the property was put on market some seven

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
3 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Ubolratana Rajakanya_080219_48.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

In election shocker, sister of Thai king named PM candidate by Thaksin-linked party

sg3.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering’s Q3 profit declines amid challenging environment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening