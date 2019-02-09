You are here
Mapletree reported to be selling HK office property for HK$8.6b
Mapletree declines to comment on the sale of this and Shanghai disposals; it lately bought building in US
Singapore
MAPLETREE Investments is said to have sold Mapletree Bay Point, its prime office property in Hong Kong, to private equity firm PAG for HK$8.58 billion (S$1.48 billion).
A report by real estate intelligence firm Mingtiandi said the property was put on market some seven
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg