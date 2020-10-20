Market for shophouses wakes up in the third quarter

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AFTER a slow first half, the Singapore shophouse market started to stir in the third quarter on the back of pent-up demand following the 21/2-month period when property viewings were not allowed.
The value of shophouse transactions had slumped in the second quarter, with...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes