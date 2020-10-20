You are here

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Market for shophouses wakes up in the third quarter

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg

BT_20201020_KRSHOPHOUSE_4289786.jpg
Nos. 44, 45 and 46 Amoy Street have been sold for S$21.28 million by SilkRoad Property Partners.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Singapore

AFTER a slow first half, the Singapore shophouse market started to stir in the third quarter on the back of pent-up demand following the 21/2-month period when property viewings were not allowed.

The value of shophouse transactions had slumped in the second quarter, with...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for