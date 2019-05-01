You are here

Marriott to launch online rental platform for luxury homes

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

HOTEL chain Marriott International on Monday announced the launch of an online rental platform for luxury homes, joining the likes of home-sharing giant Airbnb.

Starting next week, the group will offer around 2,000 high-end homes in certain areas of the US, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, the US firm said in a statement.

"The launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation as consumer travel needs evolve," the company's commercial director Stephanie Linnartz said. The launch follows a successful pilot programme, she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Marriott, which owns brands including Sheraton and Ritz-Carlton, will allow customers using the new platform to earn loyalty points that can be put toward new bookings.

The firm is the first hotel group to delve into the home-sharing sector, with competitors including Hilton and Hyatt also exploring the industry, according to The Wall Street Journal. Marriott said users of its new platform can expect to see properties such as a four-bedroom cottage in California wine country, a six-bedroom villa in Sorrento in Italy complete with an infinity pool - or even an 18th century Irish castle featuring a private lake.

"Our approach to home rentals allows us to curate an incredible collection of homes that deliver an elevated travel experience," said Jennifer Hsieh, the vice-president (homes and villas) at Marriott International.

"By working with a select group of professional management companies that understand and operate in this dynamic landscape, we are able to focus on what we do best - selecting a breadth of homes in inspiring destinations, setting standards for responsive service and designing a seamless booking experience that helps our guests navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain set of home rental choices." AFP

