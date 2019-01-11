You are here

Home > Real Estate

M&C to reopen London hotel after £50m revamp

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20190111_HOTEL11_3665487.jpg
The Millennium Hotel London Mayfair, which was closed for renovation in 2018, will re-open as The Biltmore, Mayfair in spring 2019.

Singapore

MILLENNIUM & Copthorne Hotels' (M&C) Millennium Hotel London Mayfair, which was closed for renovation last year, will reopen as The Biltmore, Mayfair under Hilton Worldwide Holding's new LXR Hotels & Resorts luxury hotel collection.

This will be Hilton's first

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

Singapore home sales face crucial litmus test

New York's iconic Chrysler Building up for sale

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

ESR Reit up 1.92%; analysts see further gains ahead

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in Dec; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

Editor's Choice

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_JUAUDI11_3665641.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Transport

Local Audi chief predicts another record year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening