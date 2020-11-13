You are here
MCC Land wins tender for Tanah Merah site with S$249m bid
MCC Land (Singapore) has won the tender for a site at Tanah Merah Kechil Link with its bid of S$248.99 million, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Friday.
The land parcel was offered for sale on 99-year lease term. The site can potentially yield about 265 residential units.
It has a site area of 8,880 square metres (sq m) and a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 24,864 sq m. The bid translated to S$10,014.08 per sq m of GFA.
The site at Tanah Merah Kechil Link was launched for tender on May 28, 2020. The tender for the site closed on Oct 29.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes