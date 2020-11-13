You are here

MCC Land wins tender for Tanah Merah site with S$249m bid

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 7:06 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

MCC Land (Singapore) has won the tender for a site at Tanah Merah Kechil Link with its bid of S$248.99 million, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Friday.

The land parcel was offered for sale on 99-year lease term. The site can potentially yield about 265 residential units.

It has a site area of 8,880 square metres (sq m) and a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 24,864 sq m. The bid translated to S$10,014.08 per sq m of GFA.

The site at Tanah Merah Kechil Link was launched for tender on May 28, 2020. The tender for the site closed on Oct 29.

