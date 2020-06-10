Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site may come to market soon

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MEDIACORP may finally be getting ready to put up its former campus in Caldecott Hill for sale.
According to sources, the group recently conducted a request for proposal (RFP) exercise, inviting property consultants to provide marketing services to find a buyer for the...
