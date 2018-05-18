You are here
Metro Holdings buys 35% of JV that's acquiring Shanghai mixed-use building
The JV company, Shanghai Yi Zhou Property Management Co Ltd, has already acquired 90% of the building, and will buy the remainder by 2020
Singapore
METRO Holdings Limited has acquired a 35 per cent stake in a joint venture that is investing into Shanghai Plaza, a mixed-use building in Shanghai worth 2.9 billion yuan (S$613 million).
The joint venture company, Shanghai Yi Zhou Property Management Co Ltd, has on the
