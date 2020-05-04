You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mirae Asset scraps US$5.8b deal to buy US hotels from China's Anbang Insurance

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 3:14 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Monday that it has terminated a US$5.8 billion deal to buy 15 US hotels from China's Anbang Insurance Group.

The asset manager said in a statement that Anbang did not remedy breaches of certain obligations regarding the September contract, resulting in the termination of the deal.

A consortium led by Mirae agreed last year to buy the hotels in US cities, including in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, from Anbang, which had been selling some of its overseas assets after the Chinese government took control of the troubled insurer in 2018.

Mirae Asset said Anbang had filed litigation against it and and affiliated entities in the US last week, adding it denied AnBang's claims.

"Mirae Asset will protect its rights vigorously in accordance with the terms of the agreement," it said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back cash

The collapsed deal is the latest merger or acquisition at risk as the coronavirus pandemic impacts valuations and clouds the business outlook and funding prospects.

Travel and tourism industries are one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with hotels in affected regions seeing sharp declines in bookings.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Maze parks to micromarkets: How coronavirus could bring cities closer to home

Maze parks to micromarkets: How coronavirus could bring cities closer to home

UOL gives 50% rental rebates to eligible retail tenants for June, July

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Genting to 'hold' on negative earnings adjustments

Mainland Chinese buyers disappear from Hong Kong real estate

Post-pandemic offices seek open flow of ideas, not of the virus

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher

[SYDNEY] Australian shares settled higher on Monday, driven by gains in healthcare and industrial stocks, while...

May 4, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

Najib’s 1MDB trial to resume next week as Malaysia eases lockdown

[KUALA LUMPUR] The trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak for his alleged role in 1MDB will resume next week...

May 4, 2020 03:35 PM
Government & Economy

Australia and New Zealand discuss possible trans-Tasman 'travel bubble'

[SYDNEY] New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a "travel bubble" between the two...

May 4, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

573 new coronavirus cases in Singapore to bring total to 18,778

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 573 new Covid-19 cases as at Monday noon,...

May 4, 2020 02:52 PM
Technology

Cash-strapped governments see revenue in US$26 trillion online industry

[GENEVA] When Indonesia looked for new ways to fund government spending on coronavirus relief last month, the world'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.