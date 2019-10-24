You are here

Home > Real Estate

Money FM podcast: Buy or sell? How to read and use the URA price indices

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ym_ismail.jpg

Money and Me : Buy or sell? How to read and use the URA price indices as buyer or investor.

18:12 min

Synopsis: How can the URA price indices help buyers and investors decide when and what to buy or invest in? Do the current real estate market favor the buyers or the sellers? And is it a good time to buy or sell now? All these and more with Mohamed Ismail Gafoor, Chairman & CEO of Propnex Limited.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Real Estate

Valuation doubts behind PropGuru's weak demand

CCT posts flat Q3 DPU; inks more leases for CapitaSpring

Suntec Reit's Q3 DPU falls 5.1% on enlarged unit base

Wing Tai's Q1 net profit more than triples to S$6.8m

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Q4 DPU up 1.8%

MLT prices new units at top of range on strong demand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly