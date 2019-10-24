You are here
Money FM podcast: Buy or sell? How to read and use the URA price indices
Money and Me : Buy or sell? How to read and use the URA price indices as buyer or investor.
18:12 min
Synopsis: How can the URA price indices help buyers and investors decide when and what to buy or invest in? Do the current real estate market favor the buyers or the sellers? And is it a good time to buy or sell now? All these and more with Mohamed Ismail Gafoor, Chairman & CEO of Propnex Limited.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
