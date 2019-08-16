You are here

Money FM podcast: Co-Living, a new real estate trend?

Fri, Aug 16, 2019

Money FM podcast: Co-Living, a new real estate trend?

Prime time: Co-Living, a new real estate trend?

Synopsis: Co-living in Singapore, is gaining prominence. Options have existed since 2016, but it has taken a bit of time for the concept to fully catch on. So what’s the driving force behind this increasing trend? Just like many things today, it has a lot to do with the generation that rules it all: the millennials. We speak to Mindy Teo, Deputy Managing Director at lyf on why co-living is a real estate trend that is spreading across the globe and how developers and hospitality players meet demands in Asia’s busiest cities. 

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

