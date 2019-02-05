Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Michael Issenberg talks AccorHotels

You are here

Coffee with Claressa: Michael Issenberg talks AccorHotels

Feb 05, 2019

Coffee with Claressa: Michael Issenberg talks AccorHotels

Synopsis: CEO Asia Pacific, AccorHotels, Michael Issenberg drops in for Coffee with Claressa and talks about some of the group’s more exciting properties including the soon to be unveiled refreshed Raffles Hotel Singapore. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

