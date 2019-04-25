You are here

Home > Real Estate

Money FM podcast: Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Jaelle_1504.jpg

Money FM podcast: Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

15:16 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Flexible workspaces are driving demand for prime grade office space in Singapore. The sector made up 45 per cent of the net absorption for such space last year - according to a report by real estate services firm Colliers International. Jaelle Ang, co-founder and CEO at The Great Room shares why co-working spaces are taking flight and what are some future trends she foresees for this space.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Bayer moving to Paya Lebar Quarter; taking up 31,000 sq ft

Who will be next to merge in the S-Reit universe?

ESR Reit's Q1 DPU jumps 19% after Viva Industrial Trust merger

CapitaLand Mall Trust's Q1 DPU up 3.6%

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening