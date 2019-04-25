Money FM podcast: Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

15:16 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Flexible workspaces are driving demand for prime grade office space in Singapore. The sector made up 45 per cent of the net absorption for such space last year - according to a report by real estate services firm Colliers International. Jaelle Ang, co-founder and CEO at The Great Room shares why co-working spaces are taking flight and what are some future trends she foresees for this space.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt