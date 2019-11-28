You are here

Home > Real Estate

Money FM podcast: Where are the opportunities for property investors?

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

YM_KNIGHTFRANK.jpg

Money and Me: Where are the opportunities for property investors?

22:16 min

Synopsis: Singapore has taken the No 1 spot for real estate investment prospects in terms of price increases next year. Lee Nai Jia, senior director and head of research at Knight Frank Singapore weighs in. He discusses the opportunities for property investors in Singapore and shares the countries he thinks would be good to invest in.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast:  Saving our stray dogs

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Real Estate

SPH Reit sees potential in Aussie acquisition

One Holland Village Residences units to go on sale this weekend

URA's latest master plan formalised after review of proposals

Hyundai gets approval to build South Korea's tallest skyscraper

US new home sales down unexpectedly in October

Credit Suisse fund selling upmarket Swiss hotels at a discount

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Lloyds set to join rivals in cutting CEO pension perks

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group is set to join rivals in cutting its chief executive's pension allowance, after months...

Nov 28, 2019 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vatican's...

Nov 27, 2019 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka slashes taxes to boost sluggish economy

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka slashed taxes by nearly half on Wednesday in a bid to boost an economy still struggling after...

Nov 27, 2019 11:25 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending increases steadily; inflation muted

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose steadily in October, suggesting the economy will probably maintain its...

Nov 27, 2019 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Eneco Energy unit bags 2-year logistics contract with Schneider Electric

ENECO Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary RichLand Logistics Services has secured a two-year logistics contract with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly