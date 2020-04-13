You are here

Money Hacks: Is 2020 the year for savvier DIY property hunters and sellers? (Ep 69)

Mon, Apr 13, 2020

Money Hacks Ep69.jpg

Money Hacks Ep 69: Is 2020 the year for savvier DIY property hunters and sellers?

9:54 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

This episode is aimed at younger and savvier homeowners and buyers who want to explore "DIY" property transactions and save some money.

In this episode, Chris Lim hosts Lewis Ng, chief commercial officer of Carousell, who breaks down property trends for new homeowners in 2020.

1. Is there a growing preference for do-it-yourself (DIY) property listings - directly done by homeowners? (1:40)

2. What are the cost savings to be enjoyed with DIY platforms? (2:48)

3. Property shopping and buying 101: Understand your finances, speak to a bank to explore your affordability, explore agent fees or a DIY approach, public and private housing options, know income ceilings for public housing (4:01)

4. Do you also need a longer-term mindset when buying your preferred property? Check URA master plans for the area (7:26)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

