You are here

Home > Real Estate

Moon's property rules hurt South Korea's growth

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

PRESIDENT Moon Jae-in came into office in 2017 pledging to rein in South Korea's runaway housing prices. Progress towards that goal has brought an unintended consequence: slower growth.

While a slump in exports tends to get the blame for what's turning out to be Korea's slowest annual expansion in a decade, it's weakness in the building sector - a problem partly of the government's own making - that was the larger drag on the economy last quarter. Economists say it is also likely to be the biggest negative in the coming year.

Revised data showed on Tuesday that South Korea's economy expanded 0.4 per cent in the third quarter from the previous three months, with construction investment shaving 0.9 percentage point off the reading, the biggest downward weight.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Moon took office on a populist platform, promising to clamp down on corruption and address inequality by raising minimum wages and stopping home prices from going up so fast. To tamp down speculation in the real estate market and stabilise prices, the administration introduced more than a dozen measures, including tighter lending rules and higher property taxes for more expensive homes. Last month, the government set pre-sale price caps on some Seoul apartments.

SEE ALSO

Koh Brothers forays into S Korea with maiden property buy

The measures have failed to stop dramatic price gains in affluent neighborhoods like Gangnam, where apartment prices rose more than 20 per cent during the two and a half years under the current administration, but they have had some broad benefits.

Household debt growth has moderated for 11 straight quarters and apartment-price appreciation has slowed nationwide. Since Mr Moon's inauguration, average purchase prices across the country have risen just 3.5 per cent, according to prices compiled by KB Financial Group.

Speaking on national television last month, Mr Moon said he was prepared to do even more to curb prices. "The government will not use the property market as a means to boost growth," he said.

Still, with construction accounting for about 15 per cent of South Korea's economy, overall growth has instead taken a hit. While most economists and the central bank expect growth to pick up in 2020, with most sectors including exports rebounding, construction investment is forecast to extend its contraction.

"The property market was due for a correction after pre-sales of apartments peaked in 2015, but government regulation is adding to the delay in recovery", said Stephen Lee, an economist at Meritz Securities in Seoul.

The Construction & Economy Research Institute of Korea said falling construction investment will subtract 0.36 percentage point off 2020 economic growth, and reduce job creation by 72,000. Last week the Bank of Korea, which cut its growth forecast for next year, said it sees construction investment shrinking into 2021.

"Recovery in the sector remains unsure even in 2021 if the government's policy stance on regulating the property market remains undeterred," said Hong Junpyo, a fellow at Hyundai Research Institute, who said construction will also be the biggest drag on growth next year. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Government holds housing land sales steady amid supply-demand gap

BHG Retail Reit seeks to buy Beijing mall for S$455m

Thakral buys Queensland property to grow its retirement housing portfolio

Parkway Life Reit to buy three nursing rehabilitation facilities in Japan for 3.7b yen

Two plum sites in latest land sales; Bt Timah plot to revive Jln Anak Bukit vicinity

Builder of ex-1MDB project weighs IPO for as early as 2020

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 06:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed

[RIYADH] The institutional tranche of Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering (IPO) has been almost three...

Dec 4, 2019 06:01 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street falls as trade hopes wane

[NEW YORK] US stocks sold off for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump...

Dec 4, 2019 05:57 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares down for 4th day on trade worries; Germany outperforms

[BENGALURU] European shares wiped gains and ended lower for a fourth session running on Tuesday as sentiment...

Dec 4, 2019 05:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies after brief slide on Trump's US-China trade comments

[NEW YORK] Oil steadied on Tuesday, as expectations of output cuts from Opec (Organization of the Petroleum...

Dec 4, 2019 12:22 AM
Stocks

Europe's fragile US$2t stock rally fails to win over big investors

[LONDON] European equities are turning in their best year of gains in a decade and a growing chorus of brokerage...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly