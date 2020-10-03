You are here

More are checking into hotels - for work

Hotels enjoying good take-up rates on 'work from hotel' deals - with dining credits and access to pets thrown in
Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Guests working at Furama RiverFront's Waterfall Lounge.
PHOTO: RACHEL MUI

The package at the InterContinental lets guests bring their pets along.
PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore says it received over 150 bookings in August.
PHOTO: THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL SINGAPORE

Singapore

WITH Covid-19 profoundly reworking the office concept, hotel operators have moved to selling flexible workspace in recent months for employees not yet able to head back to the office. Hotel operators told The Business Times (BT) that they have seen a good take-up for their work-...

