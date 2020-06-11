More home buyers sign on dotted line in May, drawn by discounts, low rates, affordability

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
NEW private home sales jumped 74.7 per cent to 484 units in May from 277 units in April as stay-home buyers zoomed in onscreen to their dream home.
Despite a full month of circuit breaker amid a relentless barrage of layoff and wage cut news, buyers were not deterred as...
