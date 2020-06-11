You are here

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

More home buyers sign on dotted line in May, drawn by discounts, low rates, affordability

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
New private home sales jumped 74.7 per cent to 484 units in May from 277 units in April as stay-home buyers zoomed in onscreen to their dream home.
NEW private home sales jumped 74.7 per cent to 484 units in May from 277 units in April as stay-home buyers zoomed in onscreen to their dream home.

Despite a full month of circuit breaker amid a relentless barrage of layoff and wage cut news, buyers were not deterred as...

