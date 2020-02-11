You are here

Home > Real Estate

More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise for this year

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 10:53 AM

nz_hdb_110249.jpg
The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the first sales exercise of the year on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the first sales exercise of the year on Tuesday.

The flats are spread across two housing projects in the mature estate of Toa Payoh - one in Kim Keat and another near Caldecott - and one project in Sembawang.

In Toa Payoh, some 920 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer in Toa Payoh Ridge, located on a site between Caldecott and Braddell MRT stations.

The other site in Kim Keat, named Kim Keat Ripples, has 708 units in two-room flexi and four-room flat types.

In both Toa Payoh locations, prices start from S$90,000, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi and S$395,000 for a four-room flat.

SEE ALSO

Sales of HDB resale flats rose 1.2%, resale prices up 0.5% in Q4 2019

Toa Payoh is also slated for a makeover under HDB's Remaking our Heartland programme, where new residential developments and facilities will be introduced to rejuvenate the town.

The last BTO launch for Toa Payoh was the 542-unit Kim Keat Beacon in May 2018, where the four-room flats were four times oversubscribed.

In Sembawang, the 1,467 units on offer range from two-room flexi to five-room, including 45 three-generation flats.

The project, called Canberra Vista, is next to the newly opened Canberra MRT station. Prices start from S$89,000, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi flat, S$272,000 for a four-room flat and S$355,000 for a three-generation flat.

It is near the upcoming Bukit Canberra, a 12ha integrated sports and community hub, slated for progressive completion from the second half of this year.

Application for the flats close on Feb 17.

In May, the HDB will offer another 3,750 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines.

A further 4,080 BTO flats in Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Geylang, Tampines will be released next August.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Hatten Land swings back into the black in Q2

Money FM podcast: Mortgage Master wants to help you pick the best mortgage loan

Frasers Property unit buys AsiaMalls Management

Lendlease Global Reit posts DPU of 1.29 S cents, 3.1% above IPO forecast

California homebuilders rush to avoid solar mandate

Oxley's Q2 earnings dive 90%

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus could trim 1 percentage point from China GDP growth: government researcher

[SHANGHAI] The coronavirus outbreak could trim China's full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1 percentage...

Feb 11, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

China says overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] China's overall long-term jobs situation is stable despite the coronavirus outbreak, and specific measures...

Feb 11, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

VISITOR arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after...

Feb 11, 2020 10:11 AM
Government & Economy

China says Taiwan drills are meant to hone combat capabilities

[TAIPEI] A second day of drills by China's military close to Taiwan were aimed at improving combat capabilities, the...

Feb 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines' trade deficit narrows to six-month low in Dec

[MANILA] The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to its lowest level in six months in December, due to a surge in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly