You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mortgage cravings keep Saudi credit humming

New residential mortgages provided by banks equal to 85% of July's credit growth
Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200911_SAUDI11_4236350.jpg
Beyond mortgages, the outlook is bleak for the world's largest crude exporter, which is facing a double crisis from the novel coronavirus pandemic and depressed oil prices.
PHOTO: AFP

Riyadh

SAUDI Arabia's mortgage market is almost single-handedly keeping credit flowing to the private sector at the fastest since the kingdom was coming off an oil boom in 2014.

Home loans are a major impetus at a time when the economy is down in the dumps as the global Covid-19 pandemic takes a toll.

In July, bank claims on the private sector expanded by an annual 13.5 per cent.

New residential mortgages provided by banks were equivalent to 85 per cent of July's credit growth, showed Bloomberg calculations based on the latest official data.

SEE ALSO

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Although demand for credit has been on the rise from 2018, lending growth spiked into double digits at the start of the pandemic, when businesses borrowed to weather the crisis.

But even as momentum has flagged since April, the increase in mortgages was more than sufficient to make up the difference, helped by government efforts to expand home lending from a low base.

"All the different subsidy programmes have been significantly supporting growth in mortgages, and this has been one of the key drivers in private-sector credit growth," said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at Cairo-based EFG Hermes.

Beyond mortgages, the outlook is bleak for the world's largest crude exporter, which is facing a double crisis from the novel coronavirus pandemic and depressed oil prices.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the economy to shrink 6.8 per cent this year - the most in three decades.

Officials have tripled value-added tax to raise revenue, hitting consumers' wallets.

But government measures to aid businesses had a broader reach than in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, providing a "safety net at what will continue to be very difficult times", said Simon Williams, HSBC's chief economist for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The relief helped Saudi café owner Mohammed Al Shareef stay afloat, allowing him to delay the last few payments on a loan of around 500,000 riyals (S$182,386) he took in 2018 to open a new branch.

"Now we are thinking actually to take another loan, but I'm really hesitating at this stage," he said.

Without a broader uptick, home credit might not provide as much of a buoy for bank lending in the coming months.

"Mortgages may continue to grow this year, but the pace of expansion will slow," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Edmond Christou said in a recent report. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

ESR and Sabana respond to questions from Sias over proposed merger

Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date

CapitaLand Mall Trust's portfolio metrics, merger benefits yet to be priced in: DBS

Lendlease to set up product development centre in Singapore

Chinese property firms weigh cutting prices after Evergrande's deep discounts

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

American Pharoah's owner files for personal bankruptcy

[NEW JERSEY] The owner of the Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharoah filed for personal bankruptcy protection,...

Sep 11, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

McLaren considers sale of global headquarters to raise cash

[LONDON] Luxury sports-car maker McLaren Automotive is considering a sale of its global headquarters as part of a...

Sep 10, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims flattening as labour market momentum ebbs

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week,...

Sep 10, 2020 11:28 PM
Banking & Finance

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

[LONDON] British e-commerce operator The Hut Group said its initial public offering could raise as much as US$2.4...

Sep 10, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.