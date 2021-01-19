Mount Emily residential block relaunched for sale with lower S$18m guide price

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A FREEHOLD residential block located at 2, 4 and 6 Mount Emily Road has been relaunched for collective sale by tender by Edmund Tie & Company with a guide price of S$18 million.
This is down 25 per cent from the S$24 million guide price during its initial launch in...
