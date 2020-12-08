Mountbatten Road residential site up for sale with S$13m guide price

A RESIDENTIAL site at 801 Mountbatten Road is up for sale by expression of interest with a guide price of S$13 million.

This translates to about S$1,199 per square foot (sq ft) on a land area of around 10,839 sq ft, exclusive marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Tuesday.

The freehold site, which will be sold on vacant possession, is zoned for residential, two-storey semi-detached use. It has a prominent road frontage of about 25 metres along Mountbatten Road and around 37 metres in plot depth, Savills said.

It features a regular site configuration to allow for maximum design efficiency, offering the flexibility to be developed into landed housing types like a pair of bungalows/detached houses, a pair of semi-detached houses and a bungalow, subject to authorities' planning approval.

The plot is located 350 metres away from the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. Educational institutions such as Tanjong Katong Primary School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School, Chung Cheng High School and Tanjong Katong Secondary School are within one kilometre of the site.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The immediate neighbourhood is predominantly made up of landed bungalows. The site is also near Parkway Parade, i12 Katong and the East Coast Road shophouses.

Yap Hui Yee, Savills Singapore director of investment sales and capital markets, said the offering is an opportunity for both end-users and developers to acquire a sizeable freehold land plot within an affluent district.

"The underlying demand for landed homes remains relatively strong as many high-net-worth individuals/families are on the prowl for well-located landed properties given the positive long-term outlook for this asset class," she added.

The expression of interest exercise for 801 Mountbatten Road will close on Jan 12, 2021 at 3pm.